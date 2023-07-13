You already know about Shaq’s son Shareef O’Neal’s basketball prowess, but he’s got another kid on the radar.
Enter Me’Arah O’Neal. The 17-year-old is already a staggering 6’4″ and is currently playing at Houston’s Episcopal high school. She recently participated in the 2023 Nike Girls Elite Youth Basketball Tournament as a CYFAIR Elite Sports team member.
The Nike-affiliated squad was playing a few days ago when her father pulled up to take in the game. After the contest, she shared a few photos of her embracing Shaq and a few of her highlights from the game.
With her high school career nearly over, LSU head coach Kim Mulkey is targeting Me’Arah, as she’s already touted as a four-star Top 50 prospect.
According to Sports Illustrated, LSU isn’t the only program interested, as she’s also received scholarship offers from Baylor, Kentucky, Alabama, Ole Miss, Tennessee, Virginia, and more.
Many fans think she’ll eventually choose LSU because that’s where Shaq played from 1989 to 1992 before the Orlando Magic chose him with the first overall pick in the 1992 NBA Draft.
“I’m definitely big on relationships. So whichever school is invested and where I’ll have a successful career is definitely where I will end up,” O’Neal told Kentucky.com.
When asked about whose game inspired her the most, it surprisingly isn’t her father, but another family member.
Shaq Shows Up To Support His Daughter Me’Arah As She Dominates A Nike EYBL Game was originally published on cassiuslife.com
-
Monica and Chris Brown’s Manager Rumored to Be Dating [LISTEN]
-
Keke Palmer’s Baby Daddy Darius Jackson Facing Major Backlash For Shaming Her Sexy Dress: ‘You A Mom’
-
Vanna White’s Wheel of Fortune Ultimatum: Pay Raise or Retirement [LISTEN]
-
Da Brat, Wife Jesseca “Judy” Dupart-Harris Welcome Baby Boy
-
Naomi Osaka, Boyfriend Cordae Welcomes A Baby Girl
-
Church Announcements with Bernice Jenkins: We Need Lionel Richie Looking Toddlers
-
How To Download The 105.3 RNB App On Your Smartphone
-
Fashion Retailer SHEIN Named In RICO Lawsuit