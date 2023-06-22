105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

NFL Hall of Famer and head coach of the Colorado football team, Deion Sanders, is scheduled to undergo emergency surgery tomorrow for a blood clot discovered in his groin.

This news comes from recurring medical complications that Sanders has been having.

In 2022, Sanders had surgery where he had to have two toes amputated.

The procedure has caused more issues that question the future of his keeping his foot.

Fans of Deion Sanders and even just the sports community has shown their concern for Sanders.

The Pat McAfee Show broke the news about Deion Sanders during his show on Thursday.

Pat McAfee received the details from NFL player Adam Pacman Jones, who had spoken with Sanders prior to sharing the update.

Surgery is scheduled for 6 a.m. Friday (6/22).

The goal of the procedure is to aim to address the blood clot in Sanders’ groin, a condition that requires immediate attention and intervention.

Deion Sanders To Undergo Emergency Surgery After Learning He Could Lose His Foot was originally published on 1075thefan.com