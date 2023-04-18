105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

A boy climbed in a claw machine at Carowinds Theme Park and found himself stuck between the plastic glass and stuffed animals.

The amusement park officials said just before 2 PM Sunday (April 16) a 13-year-old boy climbed into a claw machine known as the Cosmic XL Bonus Game in an attempt to steal what was inside.

The boy was trapped inside for about 15 minutes before the medical team at Carowinds was able to free the kid from the machine.

He received first aid and was then released to his guardian.

Carowind released a statement saying, “The safety and security of our guests and associates is Carowinds’ top priority,”

13-year-old boy climbs in Carowinds claw machine, gets stuck was originally published on mix1079.com