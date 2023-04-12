Finding qualified job candidates is not an easy thing to do. We can help!
Charlotte Job and Recruitment Fair:
May 18
10 AM – 2 PM
Bojangles Coliseum
Employers and HR Professionals, don’t miss this chance to fill positions at your company!
Make sure your business is represented in front of the many qualified and ready to work adults.
Call the Charlotte Job and Recruitment Hotline to secure your booth today at 704-548-7888
Brought to you by Radio One Charlotte.
Charlotte Job & Recruitment Fair Presented by Radio One, Inc. was originally published on theblockcharlotte.com
-
Gary’s Tea: Tokyo Toni Says She Will “Marvin Gaye” Her Daughter: Angela Responds
-
Rickey Smiley Commends Reginae Carter for “Setting The Record Straight” [AUDIO]
-
Unexpected Interviews with LaTocha, Rocky, and Kandi Get Heated
-
10 Potential Castmates For ‘The Real Housewives Of New Orleans’
-
Black Tony Is Heartbroken Over “F.N.F” Rapper Glorilla [LISTEN]
-
Dalai Lama apologizes after video shows him asking young boy “suck my tongue”
-
Former President Donald Trump Under Arrest at NY Criminal Court; Faces Multiple Felony Counts
-
Donald Trump indicted by Manhattan grand jury