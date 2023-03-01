Swan Brown talks to Hot 107.9’s J-Nicks about her daughter Shakrystin Brown’s viral photo. The internet has coined her daughter the nickname “Prison Bae”. Ms.Brown speaks about the struggle of having her daughter go to jail and give birth to her grandson. The ATL inmate was taken to jail for an armed robbery back in 2012, “I been knocking on doors trying to get my baby’s story out that this wasn’t right. If armed robbery is a 10-year sentence, my daughter has completed that.”
Shakrystin Brown went viral for posting thirst traps in jail and her mother explains the story behind the pics.
Text “WOSF” to 71007 to join 105.3RnB mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM AND TWITTER.
Check the full interview below:
RELATED: Rapper Erica Banks Receives Backlash for Twerking at Atlanta HS Pep Rally
RELATED: Meek Mill Bails Out 20 Incarcerated Women In Philly: ‘No One Should Have To Spend The Holidays In Jail’
RELATED: Brittney Griner Released From Russian Jail In Prisoner Swap, Twitter Has Mixed Reactions
Mother of ATL Inmate Explains Viral Thirst Trap Pic was originally published on hotspotatl.com
-
Howard University Swim And Dive Team Make Black History On ‘Sports Illustrated Daily Cover’
-
Natalie Nunn Beats The Sonic Rings Out of Tommie Lee In Farce of A Boxing Match, Twitter Reacts
-
Da Brat Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby With Wife Jesseca ‘Judy’ Dupart
-
I Think I F’d Up: Young Jeezy, Kanye West & The Story Behind ‘Can’t Tell Me Nothing’
-
Nipsey Hussle’s Convicted Killer Sentenced
-
R. Kelly Sentenced to 20 Years for Child Sex Crimes in Illinois
-
Gabrielle Union And Dwyane Wade Give Us Style Goals During NBA All Star Weekend
-
Damson Idris, Lori Harvey & The Cast Of ‘Snowfall’ Attend The Season 6 Premiere Event In Los Angeles