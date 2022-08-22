105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

Okay, as much as we love a good twerk, we have to realize that there’s a time and a place.

That’s the lesson that rapper Erica Banks is learning after her recent appearance at a high school pep rally went viral.

The Shade Room shared footage of the “Buss It” rapper performing at Frederick Douglass High School in Atlanta, where she popped her bountiful cakes to the amusement of the entire student body.

Needless to say, while the students were clearly amused (especially the football team), folks on Twitter were up in arms.

One Twitter user, @sbaker_17, tweeted, “Mind you she at a high school!! Why tf you twerking for children!”

Another user, @taóharajuku, posted, “girl you was twerking on some 16-year-olds. you shouldnt even be worried about going viral, you shoulda been disgusted in yo self. who tf wants to twerk on some lil ass boys. its like you begging for the attention.”

Banks has responded to the backlash on The Neighborhood Talk’s IG, saying, “Girl, didn’t nobody touch them kids, clearly. We had a great time, good day.”

Check out more reactions below!

Rapper Erica Banks Receives Backlash for Twerking at Atlanta HS Pep Rally was originally published on hiphopnc.com