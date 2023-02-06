“Maybe Its Me”: LeBron James Expresses Disappointment After Lakers Fail To Trade For Kyrie Irving

105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

The Los Angeles Lakers felt the wrath of Twitter after failing to acquire Kyrie Irving in a trade after he demanded the Brooklyn Nets move him. LeBron James opened up about Irving not coming to the Lakers, and the King was pretty bummed about it.

Speaking with ESPN’s Michael Wilbon, Lakers superstar LeBron James expressed disappointment in his team not being able to bring his former Cleveland Cavaliers teammate to Los Angeles.

“I can’t sit here and say I’m not disappointed on not being able to land such a talent, but [also] someone that I had great chemistry with, and know I got great chemistry with on the floor, that can help you win championships, in my mind, in my eyes,” James told Wilbon in the interview.

In the same breath, James made sure his sentiments won’t ruffle any of his current teammate’s feathers by saying his focus is on making sure the Lakers make the playoffs.

“But my focus is shifted now. My focus is shifted back to where it should be, and that’s this club now and what we have in the locker room,” he continued.

Did Brooklyn Nets Owner Joe Tsai Block Kyrie Irving From Going To The Lakers?

The Lakers were one of many teams aggressively pursuing Irving in hopes of bolstering their lineup with the addition of the talented but polarizing hooper.

According to sources, the Lakers were willing to part with Russell Westbrook and two future first-round draft picks in 2027 and 2029 for the All-Star guard.

That wasn’t enough for the Brooklyn Nets, with the team agreeing with the Dallas Mavericks’ offer of Spencer Dinwiddie, Dorian Finney-Smith, an unprotected first-round pick in 2029, and two second-round picks.

There are reports that Brooklyn Nets owner Joe Tsai purposely did not take the Lakers’ offer to keep Irving from going to the Lakers because it was a preferred destination for the now-former Net.

There is still time for the Lakers to make a trade ahead of the February 9 NBA trade deadline. It will be interesting to see how Russell Westbrook feels after seeing this LeBron James interview now, knowing he was almost dealt to the Brooklyn Nets.

Photo: Diamond Images / Getty

“Maybe Its Me”: LeBron James Expresses Disappointment After Lakers Fail To Trade For Kyrie Irving was originally published on cassiuslife.com