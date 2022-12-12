HomeWork & Money

Money Matters: Tips to Save Money on Groceries

Let’s be honest, groceries are expensive! With holiday family gatherings around the corner, you may even find yourself spending more on groceries.

Use these tips to help cut down on some of the costs of your groceries:

  • Plan your meals around items that are on sale.
  • Make a grocery list and stick to it.
  • Buy in bulk when possible.
  • Buy store brands instead of name brands.
  • Don’t shop when you’re hungry.
  • Take advantage of store loyalty programs.
  • Buy frozen produce to save on fresh produce costs.
  • Buy generic instead of name-brand items.
  • Buy dry goods like rice, pasta, and beans in bulk.
  • Cut down on processed and pre-packaged foods.
