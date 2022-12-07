HomeCharlotte

New Multi-Family Apartments Coming to Charlotte’s Mill District

Recently, The Joinery, a luxurious apartment building, opened its doors in the Optimist Park area of Charlotte.

What sets this residence apart from the rest is that it has no parking for those who live there, encouraging them to use walking, ride-sharing, and the light rail system instead. Although there is parking available in close proximity for those who own a car, it is not provided at the building itself.

The Joinery, Millhouse, and Inkwell are all part of The Mill District, a community located between Belmont, NoDa, and Optimist Park, where walking, biking, or taking public transportation are the preferred ways to get around.

Space Craft, the company behind these developments, is now working on two more projects. Millhouse will be the newest addition and is located on Seigle Avenue in the Belmont neighborhood. It will have 28 units, mostly two and three bedrooms, and will stand three stories high.

