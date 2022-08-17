Back to School
Back-to-School: Electronics Every College Student Should Have

Sending your student off to college this year?

Make sure they don’t leave without these electronics!

  1. Wireless Headphones
    • Those trips around campus can feel a lot longer without their favorite tunes.
  2. Alarm clock
    • Yes, phones have their own alarm clocks, but you don’t want them to miss their first class because it wasn’t charged!
  3. Portable Hard Drive
    • Trust me, they’ll need a lot of storage space for all those assignments.
  4. Lamp
    • Late night study sessions are best when they don’t have to wake their roommate with the overhead lights.
  5. Printer
    • Sure, the library has them, but how convent is it to have it right in the room.
  6. Roku
    • This allows them to have access to all their favorite shows in between all that studying.
  7. Apple AirTags
    • Let’s be honest. Things often go missing on college campuses. Here’s a good way to make sure they can track their most valuable items.
