105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

What’s going on in the community yall? In a city outside of Dallas, Lancaster, Texas, a little league coach was fatally shot at a football game for nine-year-olds. Sources say Mike Hickman was shot and killed during an argument between parents after the football game.

The Rickey Smiley Morning Show discusses where parents of this generation are going wrong these days.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR NEWSLETTER!

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Front Page News: Dallas Little League Coach Shot After Argument Between Parents [WATCH] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com