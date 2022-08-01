Watch: Hulu Debuts Official Trailer For Upcoming 10-Part Docuseries ‘Legacy: The True Story of the LA Leakers’

105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

Hulu’s 10-part documentary Legacy: The True Story of the LA Leakers debuts its official trailer. The story captures the rise and success of one of the most iconic franchises in professional sports history. Check out the trailer below.

After the success of HBO’s Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty, fans are evidently interested in the story that shook up sports forever. In Hulu’s new Antoine Fuqua-directed docuseries, fans of the franchise will witness the full story featuring footage of star players Kobe Bryant, LeBron James, Magic Johnson, Shaq, Jeanie Buss and more. It will document their evolution through never-before-seen archival footage.

Official Series Synopsis:

‘Legacy: The True Story of the LA Lakers’ captures the remarkable rise and unprecedented success of one of the most dominant and iconic franchises in professional sports. Featuring exclusive access to the Buss Family and probing, revealing interviews with players, coaches, and front office execs, this 10-part documentary series chronicles this extraordinary story from the inside – told only by the people who lived it. When charismatic real estate tycoon Dr. Jerry Buss purchased the Los Angeles Lakers in a wildly risky and complex business deal, nobody could’ve predicted just how much success was to come. Kicking off the “Showtime” era in 1979, the notorious L.A.-playboy pioneered the business of basketball. He raised the price of floor seats, introduced dancers and a live band, opened an exclusive private club inside the arena, and cultivated famous fans in Hollywood. Over the last 40 years, the team captured 11 titles and retired the jerseys of some of the NBA’s most legendary players.

Today, Dr. Buss’s empire is now worth more than $5 billion. But all of that success did not come easy. Along with notorious feuds, career-ending illnesses, and a bevy of insurmountable on-court obstacles, the Lakers have also weathered intense drama off the court – within Dr. Buss’s own family. Running the franchise as a “mom and pop” operation, Dr. Buss gave his children front office jobs with the understanding they would, someday, inherit his kingdom. But sibling rivalry, interpersonal conflict, and corporate unrest threatened to destroy everything Dr. Buss worked so hard to build. Ultimately, “Legacy: The True Story of the LA Lakers” is about family, business, and power –and how all three must be harnessed to achieve greatness.

The 10-part documentary is executively produced by Lakers CEO and controlling owner Jeanie Buss and director Antoine Fuqua. Other executive producers include Haven Entertainment’s Kevin Mann, Michael Mann and Brendan Bragg, Los Angeles Media Fund’s (LAMF) Jeffrey Soros and Simon Horsman and longtime Lakers senior executive Linda Rambis. Rounding out the team are Emmy Award-winning editors Jake Pushinsky and executive producer/writer Steven Leckart.

Legacy: The True Story of the LA Leakers debuts on Hulu August 15, 2022.

Check out the official trailer below:

Watch: Hulu Debuts Official Trailer For Upcoming 10-Part Docuseries ‘Legacy: The True Story of the LA Leakers’ was originally published on globalgrind.com