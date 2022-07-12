Paging Dr. Campbell! Naomi Receives A Honorary Doctorate In Fashion

105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

It’s almost insulting referring to Naomi Campbell as just a model — she’s a globally-recognized icon in the fields of fashion, beauty, television and Black entrepreneurship overall!

The supermodel has been ripping the runway and then some for the past four decades and counting, so it comes as no surprise that England’s University for the Creative Arts has decided to bestow her with a honorary doctorate degree in fashion.

“I’m beyond words of gratitude and emotion to receive such an honor from @unicreativearts,” Naomi wrote in her caption for the “Graduation Day” photos posted on Instagram (seen above), which clearly show that she was taken over with joyful emotion while receiving the honorific title. The 52-year-old beauty queen joined fellow graduates onstage during the commencement ceremony at the Royal Festival Hall in London last Thursday (July 7), and was even joined by her equally stunning mother, Valerie Morris-Campbell.

Many have since taken to social media to congratulate Campbell on such a prestigious feat, including her longtime friend Diddy who posted a quick clip from behind the scenes of her graduation with a caption that reads, “Congratulations To My Sister!! @naomi.”

The road to academic praise has been a long time coming for Naomi, who officially began her career at 15 after being scouted in 1986 while window shopping in the Covent Garden district of London. Just before her 16th birthday that year, she would land her first magazine cover for British Elle. Many more editorials, and we mean many, would soon follow suit as she dominated the fashion industry as the face for the likes of Versace, ALAÏA and Dolce & Gabbana just to name a very small few.

As her star power grew, she advanced to reality television, embarked on a short-lived career in R&B music and even dabbled in acting on multiple occasions. We won’t even start on her countless ad campaigns!

Congratulations to the eternal baddie Naomi Campbell on receiving a honorary Ph.D. in fashion! Take a look below to see how she celebrated the occasion — in style, of course:

