Charlotte’s Common Market Bodega Bar and Deli is Expanding to Durham

The Common Market, a Charlotte bodega, bar and deli, is opening its fifth location in Durham this fall.

The bodega’s new location will be off of Durham’s Ninth Street expanding to the Triangle.

The Common Market developed in Charlotte in 2002 and has grown over the years to four locations. The brand will bring its fifth location to Durham. The Market will be opening at 1821 Green Street, between Ninth and Broad streets. The bodega bought the property in March 2021 for $860,000.

This new location will have deli favorites, coffee, craft beer, and wine at affordable prices. Seating will be indoors and outdoors, open daily. This will also be a space for pop-ups and partnerships within Charlotte.

