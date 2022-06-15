New Independent Film Theater to Open in Charlotte

105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

Charlotte will soon welcome a new independent film theater.

The Independent Picture House will host its grand opening on Friday, June 24.

Those visiting the nonprofit community cinema can expect to see diverse, foreign, arthouse and independent films.

The theaters located in NoDa at 4237 Raleigh St. The inside will feature traditional movie favorites such as popcorn and other concessions, but the films shown will be unique.

“They’re the type of films you want to watch and then, you know, go out in the lobby and talk to your neighbors and discuss them,” Brad Ritter, president of the Charlotte Film Society said.

Tickets for the Grand Opening on June 24 are now on sale.

