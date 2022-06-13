Mecklenburg County Opens Cooling Centers Ahead of Heat Wave

CLOSE
A dangerous heat wave is approaching the Charlotte area this week. Mecklenburg County is working to provide relief for residents during the hotter-than-normal temperatures.
Heat indices are predicted to range between 100 and 105 degrees on Tuesday and Wednesday.
A heat index is what it “feels like” when humidity levels and temperature are combined.
The county opened cooling stations for the public on Thursday and Friday.
Cooling Station Locations:
- The Day Services Center of Roof Above (catering to homeless individuals)
- 945 N. College St.
- 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday through Friday; 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. on weekends.
- Charlotte-Mecklenburg Library Locations
- 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 9 a.m.- 5 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays
- Bette Rae Thomas Center, 2921 Tuckaseegee Rd., Charlotte, NC 28208
- David B. Waymer Recreation Center, 14008 Holbrooks Rd., Huntersville, NC 28078
- Eastway Regional Recreation Center, 3150 Eastway Park Dr., Charlotte, NC 28213
- Mallard Creek Recreation Center, 2530 Johnston Oehler Rd., Charlotte, NC 28269
- Ivory/Baker Center, 1920 Stroud Park Ct., Charlotte, NC 28206
- Northern Regional Recreation Center, 18121 Old Statesville Rd., Cornelius, NC 28031
- Revolution Park Sports Academy, 1225 Remount Rd, Charlotte, NC 28208
- Tyvola Senior Center, 2225 Tyvola Rd, Charlotte, NC 28210