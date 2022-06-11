Charlotte
HomeCharlotte

Here’s What to Know About Charlotte’s Heat Wave Coming Next Week

1053rnb app
105.3 RnB Featured Video
CLOSE
Full Frame Shot Of Sky

Source: shunli zhao / Getty

Summer is right around the corner and the Queen City is ready to heat things up.

The Charlotte area is expected to experience a widespread, above-average heat wave.

From Monday through Thursday, temperatures are expected to reach hotter-than-normal temperatures. Highs will peak in the mid to upper 90s. Heat indices will reach around 100° Monday and Thursday, and 105° Tuesday and Wednesday.

Things to remember during the heat wave:

  • Stay hydrated. Drink plenty of fluids while out.
  • Wear protective clothing such as hats and sunglasses.
  • Use sunscreens with an SPF of at least 30.
  • Avoid outdoor work if possible.
  • Do not leave children or pets in cars.

Read the full story here.

Carolinas , charlotte , heat wave , weather

Close