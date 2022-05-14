Today (May 13), the teaser trailer for the new animated feature ‘Luck‘ was released by Apple Original Films and Skydance Animation.

‘Luck’ brings us the story of the unluckiest person in the world, Sam Greenfield. In the film, Sam sets out on a quest to bring some good luck home for her best friend after she mistakenly stumbles into the never-before-seen Land of Luck. But with humans not allowed, her only chance is teaming up with the magical creatures who live there to do it.

You can watch the teaser trailer below:

The Kiel Murray written film stars Academy Award-winners Jane Fonda (Klute, Coming Home) and Whoopi Goldberg (The Color Purple). Eva Noblezada (Miss Saigon), Simon Pegg (Star Wars: The Force Awakens), Flula Borg (Pitch Perfect 2), Lil Rel Howery (Get Out), Colin O’Donoghue (The Rite), John Ratzenberger (Cheers) and Adelynn Spoon (Watchmen) also star in the film. John Lasseter, David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and David Eisemann served as producers.

Director Peggy Holmes will unveil exclusive first look footage of ‘Luck’ at the upcoming Annecy International Animation Film Festival’s Work in Progress sessions on June 14, 2022. Along with key members of the animation team, Holmes will share insights into the creative journey behind this highly anticipated, must-see family event.

‘Luck’ will premiere globally on Apple TV+ on August 5, 2022.

WATCH: Official Teaser Trailer for Apple Original Films & Skydance Animation’s ‘Luck’ was originally published on globalgrind.com