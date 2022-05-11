Senate Rejects Women’s Health Protection Act, Putting Abortion Rights At High Risk

105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

Abortion is one of the most heavily debated topics throughout the nation, with one side viewing it as premeditated murder and the other half seeing it as a women’s personal choice of whether or not to bear the responsibility of bringing a life into this world before she’s truly ready.

A recent draft to reverse Roe v. Wade, a vital 1973 U.S. Supreme Court decision that permits access to get an abortion without government restriction, has caused a nationwide upset that could see the world change drastically before our very eyes. Today, that grim fate got a step closer to becoming reality after a bill packaged as the Women’s Health Protection Act failed at Senate.

CNN confirmed that GOP pushback, in addition to support from Democrat Senator Joe Manchin of West Virginia, contributed to the 49 – 51 vote that blocked the bill from moving forward.

“The bill’s failure to advance was expected amid GOP resistance. But the outcome of the vote nevertheless underscores how Democrats are severely limited in what they can achieve with their narrow Senate majority.

At the same time, the party faces enormous pressure to take action on abortion rights amid fears that Roe v. Wade will soon be struck down. Holding the vote provided an opportunity for Democrats to spotlight the issue and criticize Republican resistance to passage of the legislation.”

It goes without saying, but President Joe Biden was not happy with this decision, particularly with Senate Republicans that hold the majority vote. He said in a statement, “Once again — as fundamental rights are at risk at the Supreme Court — Senate Republicans have blocked passage of the Women’s Health Protection Act, a bill that affirmatively protects access to reproductive health care,” going on to add, “This failure to act comes at a time when women’s constitutional rights are under unprecedented attack — and it runs counter to the will of the majority of American people.”

Manchin defended his actions to side with Republicans by describing the Women’s Health Protection Act as “too broad” and stating that he would only be open to supporting a codification of Roe v. Wade. Also, the conservative Democrat has made it very clear that he’s “pro-life and proud of it” according to a 2011 press release to persuade his Senate colleagues to focus on budget issues instead of social issues like abortion.

We can only pray that women don’t lose this extremely important right when it comes to having agency over their bodies. Regardless of the decision to have an abortion, no one should have the right to tell any woman that she’s breaking the law by doing so. We’ll be sure to keep you all updated.

