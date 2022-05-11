Mike Tyson Avoids Charges In Viral Airplane Brawl

105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

Mike Tyson returned to throwing face-shattering punches last month, but it wasn’t in the ring as many would’ve paid big bucks to see. In short, Iron Mike was involved in a viral JetBlue airplane brawl after a drunk passenger refused to stop harassing him while in-flight.

Thankfully it looks like the retired boxing champ dodged a hit from the San Mateo County district attorney after charges were officially dropped at the request of Tyson and the pestering victim himself.

San Mateo D.A. Steve Wagstaffe released a statement to officially confirm the news after taking a close look at police reports and videos captured during the April 20 incident. “Our decision is that we will not file any charges against Mr. Tyson based on the circumstances surrounding the confrontation,” Wagstaffe confirmed, going on to add, “These include the conduct of the victim leading up to the incident, the interaction between Mr. Tyson and the victim, as well as the requests of both the victim and Mr. Tyson that no charges be filed in this case.” NBC News confirmed the case is now considered to be closed, with Tyson’s attorneys David Chesnoff, Richard Schonfeld and Martin Sabelli thanking the San Mateo County law enforcement for “careful, diligent, and professional work.”

For those that need a quick reminder, Mike had to put the paws on an overzealous fan who at first was just excited to meet the world-renowned boxing legend. The issue occurred though when the man, who many witnesses say was intoxicated, ignored Tyson’s many requests to stop talking his ear off on their five-hour flight from San Francisco to Florida. Before he knew it, the punching victim was on the receiving end of a fiery round of blows by The Baddest Man on the Planet.

While we don’t condone violence on any level, it was clear by the evidence that Tyson was just trying to get some peace of mind during a very annoying situation. The morality of how he went about doing it, well, that’s up for debate.

