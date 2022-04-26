Dozen Krispy Kreme Doughnuts for the Price of A Gallon of Gas on Wednesdays

105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

Krispy Kreme is helping the pain at the pumps get a little sweeter. The franchise will set the price of a dozen Original Glazed doughnuts to the national average price of a regular gallon of gas. For example, if the average price of gas is $4.12, Krispy Kreme will sell the popular treat for this price. There is a limit of two dozen per customer. April 27 and May 4 are the last days to snag this deal. Click here for more information on the promotion.

Charlotte Area Krispy Kreme Locations