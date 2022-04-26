Charlotte
Dozen Krispy Kreme Doughnuts for the Price of A Gallon of Gas on Wednesdays

Krispy Kreme doughnut shop

Source: UCG / Getty

Krispy Kreme is helping the pain at the pumps get a little sweeter. The franchise will set the price of a dozen Original Glazed doughnuts to the national average price of a regular gallon of gas. For example, if the average price of gas is $4.12, Krispy Kreme will sell the popular treat for this price. There is a limit of two dozen per customer. April 27 and May 4 are the last days to snag this deal. Click here for more information on the promotion.

Charlotte Area Krispy Kreme Locations

  • 119 N. Sharon Amity Road, Charlotte
  • 8018 Concord Mills Blvd, Concord
  • 2116 Hawkins Street, Charlotte
  • 8800 Pineville-Matthews Road, Charlotte
  • 9301 East Independence Blvd., Matthews
  • 2990 E. Franklin Square, Gastonia
  • 1525 Celanese Blvd, Rock Hill, SC
  • 1428 W. Innes Street, Salisbury
