WWE Icon Triple H Says Heart Failure Has Ended His Future In Wrestling

Whether a fan of the golden era or a new age wrestling fan, many are familiar with the career of renowned WWE champion Triple H.

From his beginning days in the early ’90s with IWF under the name Terra Ryzing, to his later reincarnations as WCW wrestler Jean-Paul Lévesque and more famously in the WWF/WWE as Hunter Hearst Helmsley, the 52-year-old king of the ring has without a doubt made a name for himself within the sport.

Sadly, his time as a wrestling champ is now coming to an end after he announced his retirement today following a near-fatal heart condition that now has him on a defibrillator.

While appearing on Stephen A. Smith’s show Stephen A’s World (seen above), the pro wrester, real name Paul Levesque, confirmed the news and explained in detail what led to his decision to retire. After a bout with viral pneumonia that left his lungs enflamed, his wife Stephanie McMahon began noticing him coughing up blood. Following an EKG exam, his doctor soon reached out with some startling news.

More details below, via TMZ:

“‘I got a quick text message saying don’t take time, pack a bag real quick and head to the emergency room.’

When he got to the hospital, Triple H says his heart was functioning at a very diminished level, and the outcome looked grim.

‘I was nosediving and was sorta at the one-yard line of where you don’t want to be,’ Triple H told Smith.

Paul got emotional at times when talking about the possibility of never seeing his family again.

‘There’s moments in there, when they’re putting you out and stuff and you wonder, ‘Is this it? Do you wake up from this?”

Thankfully, doctors saved Triple H’s life … but because of the scare, he’s done working inside the squared circle.

‘As far as in-ring, I’m done. I will never wrestle again,’ Paul told Stephen, saying, ‘First of all, I have a defibrillator in my chest, and it’s probably not wise for me to get zapped on live TV.’”

Triple H had his last televised match back in 2019, where he was defeated by Randy Orton in Saudi Arabia. We’re sure the wrestling community is very hurt by this news, but also proud of Levesque for putting his health first. Even though he won’t be active in the ring, we doubt Triple H’s career in wrestling overall will come to a complete end.

