Charlotte to Celebrate Its Second Annual Donut Festival

A Box Contains One Dozen Donuts

Source: Avi Rozen / EyeEm / Getty

If you’ve got a sweet tooth, this one’s for you. Charlotte will be kicking off its second annual Donut Festival on March 27th. Believe it or not, this sweet event will be hosted by Clearsmile Orthodontics. The Festival will take place in Norfolk Hall from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. Donuts and other treats will be provided by local bakeries. The event will also feature music and lifestyle vendors. A cash bar will be available for alcoholic beverages. General admission tickets start at $25. All proceeds will be donated to Project HALO (Helping Animals Live On). For more information, read the full story here. 

