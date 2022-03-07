105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

Snoop Dogg is spilling all the Super Bowl secrets surrounding the legendary performance with himself, Dr. Dre, Kendrick Lamar, Eminem, and Mary J. Blige. He says that Jay-Z threatened to end the NFL & Roc Nation partnership over the performance. The rapper reflected on the experience in a recent podcast where he says Jay was responsible for the performance being as authentic as possible.

Cardi B. is still going after blogger Tasha K. after their recent court battle. Comedian, singer, and ‘Good Times’ actor Johnny Brown died over the weekend at 84. Da Brat has the latest on all these stories and more.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR NEWSLETTER!

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Hot Spot: Snoop Dogg Says Jay-Z Threatened To End NFL Partnership + Bookman From Good Times Passes Away was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com