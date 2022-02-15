Mecklenburg County Officials Will Vote on Dropping Mask Mandate Wednesday

105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

Mecklenburg County leaders will vote on whether or not to drop the current indoor mask mandate during Wednesday’s Board of County Commissioners meeting. Mecklenburg County Health Director Dr. Raynard Washington is expected to recommend that the mask mandate be dropped. The vote will follow after Washington’s recommendation. The mandate has been in effect since August, following the surge of the delta variant. This comes after positivity rates have steadily decreased within the county. As of Feb. 13, the current county positivity rate is 15.7%. Read the full story here.

