Charlotte
HomeCharlotte

Charlotte is Getting a New Popular Chicken Chain

1053rnb app
105.3 RnB Featured Video
CLOSE
fried chicken

Source: hiroyuki nakai / Getty

Charlotte may be home to the infamous Bojangles, but there’s about to be a new competition in town. Popular Arkansas-based food chain Slim Chickens will be making its way to Charlotte this month. The restaurant is scheduled to open Feb. 28 along 5535 Prosperity Ridge Road in Charlotte’s University City. The menu includes chicken sandwiches and tenders, chicken and waffles, chicken wings, and 17 house-made dipping sauces. This location will be one of five locations opened in the Carolinas this year. Read the full story here. Read the full story here.

charlotte , Chicken , fast food chains , restaurant

Also On 105.3 RnB:
Videos
Latest

Fans React: Minnie Mouse Gets A New Look…

 3 days ago
03.10.02

Dating Apps Can Be Deadly For Black Women:…

 2 weeks ago
01.01.70

Hometown Hero: Cardi B Covers Funeral Costs For…

 3 weeks ago
11.11.84
Photos
Close