Business & Economy
HomeBusiness & Economy

Interest Rates Expected to Rise This Year: Here’s What to Do

1053rnb app
105.3 RnB Featured Video
CLOSE
Planning budget and spending using online banking service.

Source: ArtistGNDphotography / Getty

If you have any high-interest consumer debt such as credit cards, now might be a good time to start paying it off. Due to current inflation, interest rates are expected to rise this year. The federal funds rate set by the central bank influences the prime interest rate. The prime interest rate is what lenders use to determine what you will pay in interest for credit cards and other loans. When the federal funds rate rises, the prime interest rate usually follows. Here are some tips to combat rising interest rates:

  • Refinance mortgage or private student loans
  • Pay down debt, especially credit cards
  • Try to improve your credit score for better rates
  • Keep credit card usage low
  • Avoid missing payments

For more information, read the full story here.

banking , Credit Cards , Debt , inflation , Interest rates , Mortgages

Also On 105.3 RnB:
Videos
Latest

Dating Apps Can Be Deadly For Black Women:…

 2 days ago
01.01.70

Hometown Hero: Cardi B Covers Funeral Costs For…

 1 week ago
11.11.84

Cannabis Prevents Covid? Researchers Found That Cannabis Compounds…

 2 weeks ago
01.01.70
Photos
Close