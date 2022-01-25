Health
Three New COVID-19 Testing Sites Have Opened in Mecklenburg County

PCR test

Source: picture alliance / Getty

More COVID-19 testing sites are opening around Mecklenburg County today. Avoid the long wait times at other locations by checking out some of the new sites below. Read the full story here.

  1. Park Expo Center
    • 2500 E Independence Blvd, Charlotte, NC, 28205
    • Mon. – Frid. 8 a.m. – 4 p.m
  2. First Baptist Church of Cornelius
    • 21007 Catawba Ave, Cornelius, NC, 28031
    • Mon., Tues. and Thurs. 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.
  3. R.C. Bradford Park
    • 17005 Davidson-Concord Rd, Huntersville, NC, 28078
    • Mon. – Fri. 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
