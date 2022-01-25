Three New COVID-19 Testing Sites Have Opened in Mecklenburg County

105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

More COVID-19 testing sites are opening around Mecklenburg County today. Avoid the long wait times at other locations by checking out some of the new sites below. Read the full story here.

Park Expo Center 2500 E Independence Blvd, Charlotte, NC, 28205

Mon. – Frid. 8 a.m. – 4 p.m First Baptist Church of Cornelius 21007 Catawba Ave, Cornelius, NC, 28031

Mon., Tues. and Thurs. 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. R.C. Bradford Park 17005 Davidson-Concord Rd, Huntersville, NC, 28078

Mon. – Fri. 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

