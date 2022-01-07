Health
Mecklenburg County to Distribute Free at-home Test Kits this Weekend

If you’re still looking to find free testing in Charlotte, you may be in luck. Mecklenburg County is working to distribute free at-home testing kits this weekend. The county will provide a limited number of kits on Jan. 8 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at Phillip O. Berry Academy of Technology and the Bojangles Coliseum. Only two kits will be provided per household. No appointment is necessary as kits will be provided on a first come, first served basis. Read the full story here.

