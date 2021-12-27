Lifestyle
Colder Weather Could Bring Higher Bills

Ice Landscape

Source: Future Publishing / Getty

So far this year, Charlotte has experienced warmer winter temperatures with some days feeling almost like Spring. This warm weather won’t last much longer. Colder temperatures are expected to head our way, usually lasting until March. With colder weather on the way, it’s tempting to raise that thermostat up. This could lead to much higher heating costs. To avoid raising your bill too much, experts recommend setting the thermostat as low as comfortable and checking that your air filter is clean. For more tips and information, read the full story here.

