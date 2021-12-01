LOCAL NEWS: WJW Fox 8 Cleveland Replacing ‘Dr. Oz’ on its Weekday Lineup

105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

If you had been watching ‘Dr. Oz’ on WJW Fox 8 in Northeast Ohio on the morning of Dec. 1 at 11 a.m., that may have been the last time you were seeing the long-running show.

That is because, due to Dr. Mehmet Oz reportedly running for a spot in Pennsylvania in the U.S. Senate, and with the station spilling over outside of Ohio, it would serve as a conflict of interest in regards to politics as WJW has “to be as transparent as possible.”

From WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland:

As our signal bleeds a little bit into Pennsylvania, we have to replace “The Dr. Oz Show” on our air effective Thursday.

Replacing ‘Oz’ in the interim will be reruns of the local talk show ‘New Day Cleveland,’ which airs regularly at 10 a.m.

That plan will last until at least sometime in January, when “a new show” will be able to step in and takeover the 11 a.m. timeslot.

There is speculation it could be ‘The Dish,’ hosted by Dr. Oz’s daughter Daphne Oz who once served as co-host of ABC’s ‘The Chew,’ taking over for ‘Oz.’

We have to keep watching come next year.

Will you miss watching ‘Dr. Oz’ on Fox 8 in Cleveland?

Click here to read more.

Article Courtesy of WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland

First Picture Courtesy of Leigh Vogel and Getty Images

Second Picture Courtesy of Adriana M. Barraza and WENN

10 Ways To Show Up In 2022 A Better You 10 photos Launch gallery 10 Ways To Show Up In 2022 A Better You 1. Really Talk To Someone Older 1 of 10 2. A Time To Self-Reflect: Do The Hard Work Now 2 of 10 3. Set Your Price - And Make It Non-Negotiable 3 of 10 4. Keep A Notebook (Or Notes App) Near 4 of 10 5. Start Protecting Your Wealth 5 of 10 6. Remember That Sleep Is Your Superpower 6 of 10 7. Forgive Yourself (And Others) 7 of 10 8. Do Something Special For Your Body, Every Day 8 of 10 9. Return To Neverland 9 of 10 10. More Mental, Less Mobile 10 of 10 Skip ad Continue reading 10 Ways To Show Up In 2022 A Better You 10 Ways To Show Up In 2022 A Better You [caption id="attachment_4226024" align="aligncenter" width="700"] Source: Radio One / J. Bachelor[/caption] “Every morning, we get a chance to be different. A chance to change. A chance to be better.” — Alan Bonner So you've made it through another year. If you're like the rest of us, you've had some ups, some downs and a few WTF moments seasoned in for a little flavor. But the point is you made it! You're still here and still strong. And maybe there are areas where you could certainly do better - the good news is, none of us are a finished product. Over the course of a lifetime we'll be many different people. Now the question becomes, how do we show up in 2022 as an even more amazing version of ourselves? https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lXNE4MD2X2w Well it takes work. It takes time and consistency. So rather than wait until the clock strikes 12 on December 31st, here are a few ways to get the ball rolling now. This way, when the calendar year flips, you'll slide right into the type of person a younger you would be proud of. “There is only one corner of the universe you can be certain of improving, and that’s your own self.” — A. Huxley Check out the gallery below.

LOCAL NEWS: WJW Fox 8 Cleveland Replacing ‘Dr. Oz’ on its Weekday Lineup was originally published on wzakcleveland.com