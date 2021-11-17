Memphis Rapper, Young Dolph Shot, Killed at 36

105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

Rapper Young Dolph was shot and killed in his hometown according to Memphis Police Department.

Police responded to a shooting at Makeda’s Butter Cookies located 2370 Airways just after 2 PM. Officers said a male victim was located and pronounced dead.

Later, FOX13 Memphis confirmed that it was the rapper, whose real name is Adolph Robert Thorton, jr. He was 36-years old.

The Cookie store owner told FOX13 his employees said Young Dolph walked into the store to buy cookies. Someone then drove up and then shot and killed him.

Dolph recently released his latest project, PAPER ROUTE iLLUMINATi.

A video was posted on Twitter, by an apparent witness of the crime scene outside of Makeda’s Homemade Butter Cookies shop where various bystanders identified the rappers’ custom camouflage wrapped Ferrari.

At this time, a suspect has not been located. This is a developing story.

