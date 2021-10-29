RSMS
Front Page News: Families In 2015 Charleston Church Shooting Reach $88M Settlement [WATCH]

Eva Marcille caps off this week with another segment of “Front Page News,” today recapping ex-NY Governor Andrew Cuomo’s ongoing sexual harassment charges, the new company changes over at Facebook — err, we mean Meta! — a huge multimillion-dollar settlement for families of the tragic 2015 Charleston church shooting and more.

Also on the docket today includes possible payments to migrants separated at the border during Trump’s administration, in addition to the Minneapolis Police Department possibly being replaced by a department of public safety.

Get your dose of “Front Page News” by way of Eva Marcille on the Rickey Smiley Morning Show below:

 

Front Page News: Families In 2015 Charleston Church Shooting Reach $88M Settlement [WATCH]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

