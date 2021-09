105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

Dr. Dre has to be tired of his ex-wife, Nicole Young, digging into his pockets. Recently, a judge ruled that Dre owes his wife another cool mil…that $1.55 million dollars to be exact! This is on top of the $300,000 monthly temporary spousal support. The $1.55 million ruling is for Nicole’s attorney’s fee and an additional $555,000 is to cover court-related costs. Read more about it here.

Also On 105.3 RnB: