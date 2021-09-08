Arts & Entertainment
HomeArts & Entertainment

Memphis Bleek Says Nas Doesn’t Have The Catalogue To Go Against Jay-Z In A VERZUZ Battle

1053rnb app
105.3 RnB Featured Video
CLOSE

With VERZUZ taking on a life of its own ever since Timbaland and Swizz Beatz first started the friendly virtual competition back in 2020, many have been forming their own dream matchups for future battles in the series.

One duo that constantly keeps getting brought up is New York rap kings Jay-Z and Nas, but the former’s longtime right hand man, Memphis Bleek, is saying Esco doesn’t even have the song catalogue to go up against Hova. 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Bleek made the claim in favor of Jay during an interview with veteran sportswriter Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson, where he boldly stated “there’s no comparison” between the Queens-bred Nasir Jones and Brooklyn’s own Shawn Carter, further making his point clear by adding, “Nas doesn’t have enough songs to compete. And it’s no disrespect to him–he just don’t. Like, he just don’t. Jay can battle someone with just his B-sides concert catalogue and still be better than people’s A-side.”

When asked if there was anyone capable of going against The Blueprint rapper, Memphis mentioned none other than the eternal legend Biggie himself, going on to say of the late Christopher Wallace, “That was his only competition that I ever seen–that he even felt was competition… Jay knew.”

STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

While it’s an easy scapegoat for Memphis Bleek to say Jay-Z’s only competition is someone who isn’t alive, not to mention on the rap caliber of The Notorious B.I.G., we’re sure he can come up with someone that’s been in the game and worthy of stepping in the ring with S. Carter.

Listen to Bleek break his opinion down further with Scoop B below, and let us know if you think Nas vs Jay-Z would make a good VERZUZ battle or if you think the competition could be better:

 

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

HEAD TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

 

Jay-Z Becomes Memes Thanks To Drake & Kanye Verses

13 photos Launch gallery

Jay-Z Becomes Memes Thanks To Drake & Kanye Verses

Continue reading Jay-Z Becomes Memes Thanks To Drake & Kanye Verses

Jay-Z Becomes Memes Thanks To Drake & Kanye Verses

Jay-Z is very particular when it comes to his guest verses. Two artists that automatically get bars from Hova (no shots or pun toward 2 Chainz intended) are Drake and Kanye West, who got blessed on their new albums, Certified Lover Boy and Donda, respectively. Despite the ongoing melodrama between the 6 God and Ye, it clearly had no effect on Jay-Z doing what he had to do on the mic. This writer thinks it’s the guy from Toronto who got the better verse while Twitter has turned the Roc-a-Fella Records co-founder and mogul into a meme thanks to his apparent indifference at working with his little brother Yeezy’s quasi-foe. https://twitter.com/comedianwasalu/status/1433663052797423630 Also worth mentioning is NBA star Trae Young’s hot take that Drake is ready to take Jay-Z’s spot in the game. Needless to say, Trae is getting fried. https://twitter.com/TheTitanBaddie/status/1433742614054985755 Peep more memes about Jay-Z’s double-dipping and check cashing below and in the gallery. More Trae Young slander, too. https://twitter.com/RealMRMILE/status/1433724723108720642

Memphis Bleek Says Nas Doesn’t Have The Catalogue To Go Against Jay-Z In A VERZUZ Battle  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Videos
Latest

Say Bye To One Of The Country’s Largest…

 4 hours ago
09.08.21

Tom Holland’s Nickname For Zendaya Starts Trending After…

 1 week ago
09.01.21

5 Back To School Safety Tips For A…

 3 weeks ago
08.16.21
Photos
Close