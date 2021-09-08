Raven-Symone Turned Down Disney’s Proposal To Make Iconic Character A Lesbian For ‘Raven’s Home’

105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

As we’ve seen in the past with the Proud Family reboot, Disney has been looking to make their roster of hit shows feel a little more inclusive by introducing LGBTQ characters in the storylines.

One proposed idea was to make the titular character of Raven’s Home a lesbian to match the real-life sexuality of actress Raven-Symone, but she actually voted against the decision as a way to keep her actual persona separate from the one she first began playing as a teen almost 20 years ago.

While speaking with the podcast Pride alongside wife Miranda Maday, Raven was asked whether she ever felt her popular Disney Channel character could ever be part of the LGBTQ+ community. The question took her back to the early stages of production on Raven’s Home, which she recalled by saying, “there was a conversation before the series started and I was asked the question, ‘Would you like Raven Baxter to be a lesbian?’ And I said, no. I said no.”

Take a look below at why she says the decision to make Raven Baxter a lesbian would’ve been a wrong one:

“The reason I said, no, wasn’t because I wasn’t proud of who I was, or I didn’t want to represent the LGBTQ+ community in any way.”

“It was because Raven Baxter is Raven Baxter is Raven Baxter. There was no reason for me to change the human that she was in order to fit the actress that played her. And Raven Baxter is a character that I was proud to play. Even if she is straight, cisgender, I don’t mind, let her have her moment.”

Raven went on to jokingly say that, at the very least, she made sure her character had “no boyfriends” for the reboot. Do you think LGBTQ storylines are important for shows with young audiences? Let us know your thoughts!

