Arts & Entertainment
HomeArts & Entertainment

R. Kelly Accuser Flips The Script On The Prosecution [VIDEO]

1053rnb app
105.3 RnB Featured Video
CLOSE
r kelly

Source: Live Nation / Live Nation

Either the prosecution in the R. Kelly trial got relaxed on testimony preparation or somebody flipped the script on them.

Witness after witness has been shocking everyone with testimony that we didn’t really get from ‘Surviving R. Kelly’ and in the last couple weeks things seemed pretty grim for Robert Kelly as the prosecution in a Brooklyn, New York courtroom seemed to be connecting all the dots on federal charges, alleging sex crimes, human trafficking, child pornography, racketeering, and obstruction of justice.   However a prosecution witness has seemed to surprise the prosecution so much so that the defense took her testimony as a win for the defense and didn’t even cross examine her.

A witness, who went by the name of Alexis who was allegedly 15 years old when she met R. Kelly testified at the age of now 31 in the United States v. Robert Kelly trial, was resistant to reveal details about the relationship with Kelly, stating her memory was hazy. She couldn’t remember when they first began a sexual relationship and was reluctant to be on the stand. Kelly’s defense team chose not to cross-examine because she spoke on behalf of herself, which favored the defense team.

Take a look at the video below

Sam Sylk Show with Bijou Star

Source: Radio One Digital

R. Kelly Accuser Flips The Script On The Prosecution [VIDEO]  was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

Also On 105.3 RnB:
Videos
Latest

Tom Holland’s Nickname For Zendaya Starts Trending After…

 5 days ago
09.01.21

5 Back To School Safety Tips For A…

 3 weeks ago
08.16.21
7 items

Happy National Prosecco Day: Cheers To Our Favorite…

 3 weeks ago
08.13.21
Photos
Close