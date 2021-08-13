Arts & Entertainment
HomeArts & Entertainment

Lizzo Dropped Hot New Music… Rumors feat. Cardi B [VIDEO]

1053rnb app
105.3 RnB Featured Video
CLOSE
GRAMMY Awards Arrivals 2020

Source: Adriana M. Barraza/WENN / WENN

Ahhh who’s hot, who’s not…we can name more than a few that are not hot, however the wish list collaboration came to fruition when Grammy Award winning rapper Lizzo teamed up with rapper Cardi B, and you know when Cardi B puts her stank on anything it’s a smoking hot banger, that’s not a rumor but a fact, the new dynamic duo dropped ‘Rumor’ along with a music video that is equally fire.

‘Rumor’ is the first single to drop in two years for the Hip Hop Greek Goddess Lizzo as she incorporated flawlessly a very pregnant Grammy Award Winning Cardi B as the Queens of Hip Hop twerked  their way through the clouds.

Can someone say Grammy OKURRRRRR !!!

Take a look at the official music video of Lizzo featuring Cardi ‘Rumors’ directed by  Tanu Muino below

Lizzo Dropped Hot New Music… Rumors feat. Cardi B [VIDEO]  was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

Also On 105.3 RnB:
Videos
Latest
7 items

Happy National Prosecco Day: Cheers To Our Favorite…

 9 hours ago
08.13.21

Anderson .Paak Is Putting His Silk Sonic Money…

 2 days ago
08.11.21
10 items

A Round-Up Of Our Favorite Celebrity Aunties and…

 3 weeks ago
07.29.21
Photos
Close