Arts & Entertainment
HomeArts & Entertainment

Exclusive: ‘RESPECT’ Star Marlon Wayans Sets His Sights On Leading Man Status

1053rnb app
Marlon Wayans- Respect

Source: Global Grind / iOne Digital

Watch the full interview below:

Exclusive: ‘RESPECT’ Star Marlon Wayans Sets His Sights On Leading Man Status  was originally published on globalgrind.com

Also On 105.3 RnB:
Videos
Latest

Anderson .Paak Is Putting His Silk Sonic Money…

 6 hours ago
08.11.21
10 items

A Round-Up Of Our Favorite Celebrity Aunties and…

 2 weeks ago
07.29.21

Tokyo Will Lose Big Bucks Hosting The 2020…

 3 weeks ago
07.20.21
Photos
Close