105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

Late Wednesday evening, Congress voted in favor of making Juneteeth a federal holiday. Now, the bill is headed to Biden’s desk for the final signature to be signed into law. This means that June 19th will be commemorated as the official end of slavery for Blacks. This will be the first new federal holiday since Martin Luther King Jr. Day was created in 1983.

Also On 105.3 RnB: