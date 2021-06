105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

Dr. Dre is officially back on the market after a judge signed off on his request to divorce his estranged wife, Nicole Young. However, the former couple’s fight in court is not over. They are both still contesting the validity of their pre-nup, which Nicole said that Dre agreed NOT to enforce after they were married. However, she failed to get that in writing!!! Ya got to get in writing, Boo!! Click here for the full story!

