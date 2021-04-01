After a month full of celebrating Black Girl Magic, Olympia D of 105.3 RNB, Melanie Pratt of Praise Charlotte 100.9, and Jackie Paige of 92.7 The Block spoke with three amazing women who shared inspiring stories and advice on cultivating black girl magic.
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
Special Guest:
Tonia Lewis, Certified, International Freedom & Success Coach
Ohavia Philips, Talk Show Host of The Oh Show
Lakeisha Armstrong-Grier, Urban Med Spa & Weight Loss Center, Assistant Manager
The Latest:
- Black Girl Magic LIVE: 3 women share inspiring stories and advice on cultivating black girl magic
- Legendary UNC coach Roy Williams is announcing his retirement after 33 years
- Next Verzuz Battle Coming Up: Are You Team Isley Brothers or Earth, Wind & Fire? [Quiz]
- ’10 Things I Hate About You’ Helped Propel These Actors Careers 22 Years Later
- What’s Trending?! What Was The Moment You Knew You Were Black? [WATCH]
- Gary’s Tea: Donnie McClurkin Says He’s Going To Be Alone For The Rest Of His Life [VIDEO]
- ‘Zola’ Film Based On The Iconic Twitter Thread Debuts First Look Trailer Starring Taylour Paige
- ‘Boldly Into The Future’: Jennifer McClellan In The Race To Become The Nation’s First Black Woman Governor
- Big changes coming to east Charlotte
- NC man accused of killing wife charged with torching medical helicopter