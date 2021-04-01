CLOSE
Black Girl Magic LIVE: 3 women share inspiring stories and advice on cultivating black girl magic

CULTIVATING BLACK GIRL MAGIC!

After a month full of celebrating Black Girl Magic, Olympia D of 105.3 RNB, Melanie Pratt of Praise Charlotte 100.9, and Jackie Paige of 92.7 The Block spoke with three amazing women who shared inspiring stories and advice on cultivating black girl magic.
Special Guest:
Tonia Lewis, Certified, International Freedom & Success Coach
Ohavia Philips, Talk Show Host of The Oh Show
Lakeisha Armstrong-Grier, Urban Med Spa & Weight Loss Center, Assistant Manager

 

 

