BIG WIN FOR THE CAROLINAS

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North Carolina’s economy is getting another major boost.

Tech giant Amazon and fiber optics manufacturer Corning have announced a multiyear, multibillion-dollar agreement that will bring 1,000 new advanced manufacturing jobs to North Carolina as demand for artificial intelligence and data center infrastructure continues to grow.

The agreement will have a direct impact on communities across North Carolina, including the Charlotte region, as Corning expands production of optical fiber, cable, and connectivity solutions used to power Amazon’s growing network of data centers nationwide.

In addition to the new jobs, the project is expected to create hundreds of construction positions and expand workforce training opportunities through partnerships with North Carolina educational institutions, helping prepare students for careers in fiber optics and advanced manufacturing.

The announcement builds on Amazon’s ongoing investment in the Tar Heel State, where the company says it has already invested more than $20 billion and created over 26,000 jobs.

As Charlotte continues to grow as a hub for technology, logistics, and innovation, leaders say investments like this help position North Carolina at the forefront of the nation’s AI and data infrastructure boom.

What do you think? Will this new wave of tech and manufacturing jobs create more opportunities for local families and young professionals across the Carolinas?