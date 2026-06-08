PAIN AT THE PUMP EASING IN THE QC

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Good news for drivers across the Queen City. Gas prices in the Charlotte area fell again over the past week, giving residents a little relief as summer travel season heats up.

According to recent AAA and market data, the average price for a gallon of regular gas in the Charlotte metro area dropped by as much as 19 cents over the last week, bringing the average price to around $3.97 per gallon. While prices remain significantly higher than they were a year ago, the recent decline is welcome news for commuters, families and businesses feeling the squeeze at the pump.

Industry analysts say the drop is being driven by lower oil prices and easing concerns in global energy markets. However, experts caution that gas prices could remain volatile throughout the summer travel season.

Statewide, North Carolina’s average gas price sits around $3.75 per gallon, which remains below the national average of more than $4.16 per gallon.

For now, Charlotte drivers can enjoy a little extra money in their pockets as prices continue trending downward.