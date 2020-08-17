Dunkin’ Brings a Taste of Fall Early with Pumpkin Spice-Flavored Items on August 19

It may still be summer outside, but one popular fast-service chain has decided to start fall earlier than usual.

Dunkin’ has announced the return of everything Pumpkin Spice for a brief time just to remind fans and customers what makes them great.

The coffee and donut chain announced this week they will be serving up their pumpkin flavored beverages, bakery treats and more starting on August 19. “This is one of the most anticipated times of the year for Dunkin’ guests, and we’re excited to make pumpkin favorites available at Dunkin’ restaurants earlier than ever,” said Jill Nelson, Vice President, Marketing Strategy at Dunkin’ in a statement from the company.

In addition to the pumpkin spice latte, they will offer pumpkin seasoning into any “any beverage, chai tea latte, apple cider donut, pumpkin donut or maple sugar bacon breakfast sandwich.”

You can see that there will be a lot of variety to choose from to bring that taste of fall right away.

