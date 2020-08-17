BE AWARE: NC Residents Mailed Absentee Ballots With Trump’s Picture On It!

Recently, North Carolina residents have stated that they received absentee ballots with Trumps’s picture on it. One of those residents who received the mailer was John Herter. Herter asked his wife, “Is this a joke?” As she opened up the mailer to reveal a photo of Trump grinning underneath the words, “Are you going to let the Democrats silence you? Act now to stand with President Trump.” They discovered that it wasn’t a joke. If this isn’t a wake-up call to voters, I don’t know what is. Trump will go to great lengths, including breaking the law to insure his next term for presidency! Still don’t believe? Click here to read the full story.

Also On 105.3 RnB: