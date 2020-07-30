CLOSE
Do You Agree With Trump That The Election Should Be Delayed Due To Covid-19? (Poll)

Trump’s tweets always give us a glimpse into his inner thoughts and foretells his plans.  Despite not having the authority, Trump floated the idea of delaying the 2020 election on Thursday morning on Twitter.  Trump tweeted:

“With Universal Mail-In Voting (not Absentee Voting, which is good), 2020 will be the most INACCURATE & FRAUDULENT Election in history. It will be a great embarrassment to the USA,” he wrote. “Delay the Election until people can properly, securely and safely vote???”

