Wellness Wednesday: Tips To Naturally Boost Your Immune System!

As Covid-19 rages on in our community without any viable treatment or vaccine, it’s important that we do everything we can to be and stay healthy. So, what’s one thing that WE ALL can do right now, that doesn’t cost a thing, and could help boost our immune system? EXERCISE!! I know you don’t want to hear that, but it’s true! Regular physical activity helps to flush bacteria out of the lungs and airways, which reduces your chance of getting a cold, the flu or other illnesses. Exercise causes the body’s antibodies and white blood cells to activate and fight off diseases. So get out there and exercise! It doesn’t have to be a full out run. It could be a 30 minute walk in the evening. The point is, get your body moving to give yourself the best chance of fighting off diseases! Read more here.

Also On 105.3 RnB: