Black Lives Matter Mural Has Been Put On Hold In NYC!

Trump lashed out at New York City Mayor, Bill de Blasio for attempting to move forward with his plans for a “Black Live Matter” Mural along 5th Avenue in Manhatten in front of Trump Tower. Trump claimed on Twitter that the mural was “denigrating this luxury Avenue.” Also, “This will further antagonize New York’s Finest, who LOVE New York & vividly remember the horrible BLM chant, ‘Pigs In A Blanket, Fry ‘Em Like Bacon. Maybe our GREAT Police, who have been neutralized and scorned by a mayor who hates & disrespects them, won’t let this symbol of hate be affixed to New York’s greatest street. Spend this money fighting crime instead!”

This morning, the plans to create the mural were put on hold. Blasio said during his daily briefing on Thursday that the delay was due to” logistics” and that his office will announce when it is going to happen.

