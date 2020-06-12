One of the most significant impacts of the Covid-19 crisis is the near shuttering of our nation’s economy. With unemployment at 13.3% and upward of 21 million Americans still out of work, families across the country are in need of assistance. North Carolina and the City of Charlotte issued orders for utility companies to suspend collections of families in arrears, but as the economy opens and people return to work, collections suspensions will be lifted. What are families to do when they aren’t able to pay? And, what are families to do when other forms of assistance is required? ‘COMMUNITY VOICES’ host, Ron Holland delved into this issue with Carol Hardison, CEO of the Crisis Assistance Ministry. Ron also talks with Jarrod Jones of the Charlotte Housing Partnership about efforts to help residents with the 2020 Census Survey.

Assistance Available for Families in Crisis was originally published on praisecharlotte.com

Also On 105.3 RnB: